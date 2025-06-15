Finance Minister chairs meeting on economic innovation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):In a bold demonstration of Pakistan’s commitment to digital assets and economic innovation, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib and Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) — the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

The discussion focused on how Bitcoin can serve as a tool for sovereign reserves, monetary resilience, and driving Pakistan’s long-term digital economic transformation.

Addressing the meeting Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan aspires to lead the Global South in the development and adoption of digital assets, setting a benchmark for innovation, regulation, and inclusive growth in the digital economy.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib said that Pakistan has taken a historic step forward for strengthening the digital economy.

“Michael Saylor’s insights and leadership have shaped how the world views Bitcoin as a sovereign-grade asset. In 5 years Mr Saylor transformed a mid-sized software firm into a $100+ billion company, purely through strategic vision, bold conviction, and disciplined execution. If private individuals can build that in the U.S.—why can’t Pakistan, as a nation, do the same? We have the talent, the story, and the energy”, he added.

Meanwhile during the meeting, Saylor praised Pakistan’s efforts to take a forward-looking, innovation-friendly stance in the global digital economy and welcomed the opportunity to advise and support ongoing developments.

“Pakistan has many brilliant people. It also has commitment and clarity needed by businesses globally.” he added.

“Bitcoin is the strongest asset for long-term national resilience, he said adding that emerging markets like Pakistan have a once-in-a generation opportunity to leapfrog into the future of finance”.

This strategic dialogue marks another milestone in Pakistan’s effort to build a robust digital assets policy framework, attract global institutional interest, and position itself as a Web3 and Bitcoin-ready emerging market.

Michael Saylor — whose Bitcoin thesis has shaped conversations at the White House, Capitol Hill, and leading US think tanks — has emerged as one of the most influential voices in global monetary strategy.

His advocacy echoes the Trump-era vision of economic sovereignty, decentralization of financial power, and investment in long-term national strength through hard digital assets.

Saylor’s success story is unmatched. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in Bitcoin’s institutional adoption.

Under his leadership, strategy transformed from a traditional enterprise software firm into the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world.

Since initiating its Bitcoin strategy in 2020, the company has acquired approximately 582,000 BTC, valued at over $62 billion as of June 2025.

This aggressive accumulation strategy has driven strategy’s market capitalization from $1.2 billion to over $105 billion, making it one of the top-performing tech stocks of the decade.