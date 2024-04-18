Finance minister attends roundtable with investors

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday attended the roundtable with investors.

Highlighted Pakistan’s stable macroeconomic indicators including declining inflation, stable currency, strong growth of agriculture sector, strong remittances, rising forex reserves and buoyant stock market, said a press release issued here.

Stated that country wanted to enter into a larger and extended programme with IMF. Discussed key priorities of the Government around taxation, energy sector reforms and privatization programme.

Noted that World Bank focus on climate change, digitalization and human capital aligned with priorities of the Government.

