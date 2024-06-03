Finance Minister appreciate ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s for supporting digitalization in FBR

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday appreciated the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s for their support in engaging McKinsey & Co. for the ongoing digitalization of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Mr. Jason Lamb, Deputy Director, Focus Country Implementation of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation at the Finance Division today.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, Member Reforms FBR, and CEO Karandaaz. During the meeting, the Finance Minister emphasized the significant potential of e-governance in Pakistan, noting that the digitization of the tax system is a pivotal step towards modernizing tax collection, which will enhance transparency and revenue growth.

Senator Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb also mentioned the necessary improvements required in existing data sources to effectively utilize them for tax purposes.

The Minister of State Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik discussed the implementation challenges of RAAST, Pakistan’s instant payment system, and ways to improve its functionality.

The meeting concluded with a strong note of commitment from all parties involved to continue working together towards these goals.