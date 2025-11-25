FESCO starts annual maintenance drive

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched its annual maintenance schedule across all operational circles to enhance the distribution network and ensure a continuous, uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

FESCO’s Chief Executive Engineer, Muhammad Aamir, stated that necessary equipment and instructions have been provided to the maintenance teams responsible for the 11-KV distribution system and grid stations. The maintenance program includes critical tasks such as trimming and cutting trees along transmission lines, replacing worn-out conductors, testing circuit breakers at grid stations, and cleaning or replacing discs on transmission towers.

The program also involves scheduled shutdowns of various feeders for different durations to complete these essential tasks. While these shutdowns may temporarily disrupt electricity supply for some consumers, the Chief Engineer assured that the work was necessary for long-term service stability.

Engineer Aamir emphasized that field teams had been instructed to patrol feeders and assess the nature of required work before finalizing the maintenance schedule, which was determined as weather conditions improved. He further assured that all maintenance activities would be carried out in strict adherence to safety-first principles, with staff observing full protective measures to mitigate any operational risks.

The timely completion of this maintenance work, he explained, would significantly enhance continuous, trouble-free power delivery and support the overall upgradation of the system.

In addition, Chief Engineer Operations Muhammad Saeed has initiated large-scale tree trimming and clearance activities to prevent line outages and feeder tripping. He has also instructed the field teams to carry out all tasks with the necessary safety precautions and essential tools, prioritizing personal safety throughout the maintenance campaign.

The steps being taken are aimed at eliminating obstacles that hinder the uninterrupted supply of electricity, ensuring that consumers receive stable power 24/7.