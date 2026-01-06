Federal secretaries visit Sialkot Chamber to review export challenges

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Jan 06 (APP):Federal Secretaries Jawad Paul,Secretary Commerce and Secretary Food Security,Amir Mohyuddin visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and industries (SCCI),while the Additional Secretary Industries joined the meeting online.

According to a spokesperson,Muhammad Murad Arshad,Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) warmly welcomed the distinguished guests to the Chamber.

The meeting focused on understanding and discussing key issues faced by Sialkot’s export industries,with particular emphasis on the recent decline in exports.

The federal secretaries assured the business community of the Government’s support and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to enhance competitiveness,improve ease of doing business and grow exports of Pakistan.