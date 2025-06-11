Federal presents people-friendly, balanced budget of FY 25-26: Says Karim

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jun 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Central Senior Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Tuesday said that the federal government under the leadership of the prime minister presented a people-friendly and balanced budget of financial year of 2025-26.

Talking to APP, he said for presenting positive budget the prime minister and his entire team deserved congratulations.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 is a balanced budget in which tax relief has been given to the salaried class, the inflation rate has been kept at 7 percent. It has been proposed to increase the monetary budget to Rs 1000 billion, which will create employment opportunities, he said.

He said that the prime minister has approved a 10 percent increase for salaried government employees, while the Finance Ministry had proposed a six to seven percent increase, saying that to reduce the disparity in salaries, the salaries of eligible employees have also been increased by 30 percent.

He said that the government has not only taken verbal payments but also practical steps regarding the environment, Pakistan is also moving forward in a better way in this regard at the global level.

He further said that work is also being done on reforms in the FBR and Customs sectors, which would promote business and investment and create employment opportunities. Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the budget of the new fiscal year would bring happiness and prosperity to the people.

Pakistan has emerged from the economic turmoil and is on the path of development, he said.

He said that the record budget allocation for education and health is a clear proof of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leadership’s commitment to the people.

He said that 18 billions kept in the budget for development of Balochistan which is positive sign of the province.

The determination to get rid of the IMF program will be a harbinger of a brilliant future. Relief has been given to the middle class in the budget, artificial inflation will be further reduced, he said.