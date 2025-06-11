35.2 C
Federal budget termed positive move for salaried class

FAISALABAD, Jun 10 (APP): Chairman Council of Looms Owners Association (CLOA) Waheed Khaliq Ramay hailed the federal budget as a positive move for the salaried class.
During his budget reaction, he said that the budget proposals bring encouraging news for civil servants. However, he stressed the need to introduce immediate reforms to make this budget industry-friendly.
He recommended that additional incentives for the industrial and export sectors should be announced as it was imperative to ease path towards meeting export targets and accelerating national economic growth.
