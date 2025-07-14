FDA to establish Enforcement Cell

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 14 (APP): Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) administration has decided to establish an “Enforcement Cell” to ensure the implementation of laws.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that this move would help in introducing an effective system for comprehensive monitoring of building by-laws, land sub division rules, and other regulations within residential colonies and commercial markets under FDA control as well as for the recovery of outstanding dues.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that the Enforcement Cell will operate under the supervision of a Deputy Director. It will comprise two Estate Officers, two Assistant Estate Officers, and Buildings and Enforcement Inspectors. Adjustments to existing positions may be made in this regard, he added.

He stated that this system will facilitate strict monitoring of revenue collection targets set for various departments and will effectively curb illegal constructions, unauthorized commercialization, and land sub division violations.

He further elaborated that the plan for establishing the Enforcement Cell is included in the current fiscal year’s budget to ensure proper approval for creating necessary positions or reallocating existing ones.

He directed the in-charge officers of various departments to take result-oriented measures to further improve the organization’s financial stability and service delivery.

He emphasized that special focus should be placed on revenue recovery besides maintaining financial discipline and transparency in official matters.

Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind, Directors Junaid Hassan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Sohail Maqsood Punnu, Deputy Director Admin Shabbir Sajid Gujjar, Deputy Directors Finance Humaira Ashraf, Faisal Tariq Butt and others were also present in the meeting.