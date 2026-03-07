FDA provides relief to 219 applicants during two months

FAISALABAD, Mar 07 (APP): Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that FDA has provided relief to 219 applicants through its One-Window Counter during past two months while 26 applications are currently under process.

He was presiding over a meeting in which Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Directors Junaid Hassan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, and Deputy Directors of various departments were also present.

He said that 151 applicants were provided services related to Estate Management-I, while 26 and 36 applications regarding Town Planning-I and Town Planning-II respectively were dealt with.

He said that six applications concerning matters related to Katchi Abadi were also resolved while the services through which relief was provided to applicants included transfer of properties located in residential colonies and commercial markets under FDA control, inheritance transfers, approval of building plans, issuance of completion certificates, ownership clearance certificates, TP reports, possession slips, and various NOCs.

Expressing satisfaction over the departmental performance, the Director General FDA said that there is always room for improvement, therefore efforts should continue to further enhance the quality of FDA services. In this regard, maximum use of modern technology should be ensured.