FDA launches strong crackdown against encroachments, illegal occupation

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 21 (APP):The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has intensified crackdown against encroachments and illegal occupations across the city, clearing key routes and demolishing unlawful constructions to restore public access and uphold urban regulations.

During a targeted operation, FDA’s Anti-Encroachment and Enforcement Team removed fresh temporary encroachments set up along the main road near Narwala Road where several shopkeepers had placed merchandise on public pathways.

The FDA teams confiscated the encroaching material after it was found obstructing traffic flow and causing inconvenience for the pedestrians.

FDA spokesman said here on Friday that the action was imperative to ensure smooth mobility and restore original width of the thoroughfare.

In another operation at Faizabad Flats, the FDA Enforcement Wing eliminated an illegal occupation and demolished unauthorized structures including walls and related constructions which had been raised in violation of building rules.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director State Management Junaid Hassan Manj while State Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa led the enforcement team, he added.

He warned the citizens and businessmen to refrain from creating encroachments or undertaking unauthorized constructions. He said that the violators would face not only demolition of illegal structures but also criminal proceedings.

The ongoing operations would continue across the city to maintain order, protect public spaces and ensure a more accessible urban environment for all residents, he added.