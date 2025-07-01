FDA expands real-time ownership certificates to 17 colonies

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 01 (APP):Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has announced the expansion of its real-time issuance of property ownership clearance certificates to all 17 residential colonies under its control from Tuesday (July 01, 2025).

This was stated by Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry during a briefing here on Tuesday. Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Director Information Technology Yasir Ejaz Chatha briefed the meeting on the measures being taken to achieve the goals of modern services.

The Director General FDA said that FDA is committed to provide relief to the applicants for various services in the shortest possible time.

In addition to digitizing records and implementing other comprehensive measures, a phase-wise system for real-time, on-the-spot issuance of property ownership clearance certificates was initiated, he said, adding that now the FDA is capable of issuing these certificates in real-time for properties in all 17 controlled residential colonies.

This step would eliminate the need for applicants to make repeated visits to the office, as the certificate will be issued immediately after online verification and fee payment upon submission of the application, he added.

He said that FDA is at the forefront in Punjab regarding the real-time issuance of property ownership certificates. Future initiatives will allow property owners to obtain these certificates online from the comfort of their homes when needed.

The DG FDA also announced that in the next phase, town planning reports will also be issued in real-time, and necessary steps are being taken in this regard.

He directed the officers of the Information Technology department to further advance the mission of modern reforms to provide more ease and facilities to applicants, ensuring no disruption or hindrance in the current system at any time.