FCCI to develop cohesion to catalyze production of women entrepreneurs: Eng Asim

FAISALABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engr Asim Munir said the FCCI and Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) along with other organizations engaged in women empowerment must develop much-needed cohesion and liaison to catalyze production of women entrepreneurs.

He was talking to Ms Christina Peter, Senior Vice President FWCCI and Head of AWARD Organization during a meeting to expedite women empowerment and undertake maximum social welfare projects.

Engr Asim Munir appreciated the services of women in social, educational and welfare sectors and said that immediately after Eid, he would visit the office of her organization AWARD along with President FCCI Farooq Yousaf Sheikh and Senior Vice President (SVP) FCCI Naveed Akram Sheikh.

Engr Asim Munir said that a joint meeting would be held in FCCI to decide future projects for women empowerment.

Ms Christina Peter said that her organization has been working at the grass root level for the last 32 years.

“We are providing skills in addition to arranging finances for them to start their own businesses”, she said and added that AWARD has also played a key role in mitigating the sufferings of the poorest of the poor.