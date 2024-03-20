FCCI may attend Annual Investment Meeting-2024 in UAE

FAISALABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is considering a proposal to participate in 13th Annual Investment Meeting-2024 (AIM) as a delegate, which is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 7-9 May this year, said FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq.

Muhammad Haroon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AIM, visited the FCCI and briefed President Dr Khurram Tariq about the importance of this leading investment forum.

The FCCI president said that Abu Dhabi had become the most lucrative destination for investment and people from Arab, Asia and other regions have established their offices in this city to capitalize its dividends. He termed AIM an important event to steer the global economy from the continuing meltdown. He said that major investors were following Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of UAE, to earn hefty profit from their investment.

He said that Pakistan is situated very close to this city and “we should also avail from its investment potential”.

Earlier, Muhammad Haroon said that 10,313 investors from 174 different countries are expected to participate in this meeting which would specifically focus on digitalization