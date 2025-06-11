FCCI hails revitalizing property sector in federal budget

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has appreciated the government’s focus on revitalizing the property sector in federal budget 2025-26 particularly through tax reductions.

During his budget reaction here on Tuesday, he expressed optimism that these incentives would encourage overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country’s real estate market. However, he also urged the government to announce comprehensive measures for industrial and export sectors.

Bharara stressed the need for reducing electricity tariffs and markup rates to support industrial revival and lower production costs. He called for the introduction of a clear policy package under the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative to help boost exports to the targeted $60 billion.

The FCCI chief also welcomed the budgetary measures such as the removal of Federal Excise Duty on commercial property, reduction in income tax rates for salaried individuals and support for the construction industry.

He highlighted the need to bring undocumented investments into the formal economy and said that it is imperative for enhancing capital circulation and accelerating IT exports.