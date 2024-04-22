FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): IR Field Formations of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), during counter-evasion operation has conducted countrywide crackdown on counterfeit and non-stamped cigarettes and seized 1,235 packerites of cigarettes having approximate value of Rs 96 million.

This massive operation was carried out upon the directions of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and under the direct supervision of the Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, said a news release here on Monday.

A total number of 4,652 retail outlets all over the country have been visited out of which 33 have been sealed for illicit tobacco trade.

It is pertinent to mention that a total of 204 teams comprising 1047 number of total human resource has taken part in an enforcement drive to curb movement of illicit cigarettes.

The Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, lauded the efforts of IR field formations taking part in the said exercise.

They acknowledged that despite minimal human resource and logistics, Inland Revenue Enforcement Network is persistently making endeavours to eradicate the menace of illicit tobacco trade.

It has further been resolved that all the culprits involved in the illicit tobacco trade and evading the Government’s revenue shall be dealt with iron hand and will be liable to penal proceedings under the relevant rules.

In the next phase the repeat offenders are likely to be arrested.