FBR seals two sugar mills in Central Punjab for serious Tax Law violations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): In line with the government’s zero-tolerance policy against violations of tax laws, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sealed two sugar mills located in Central Punjab for serious breaches of statutory provisions.

The enforcement action was taken following violations of Section 40C of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, read with Chapter XIV-B and Chapter XIV-BA, as well as Rule 150ZQZE of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, which prescribe mandatory monitoring, control, and compliance mechanisms for the sugar sector, said a news release.

This action underscores FBR’s firm resolve to ensure strict adherence to sales tax laws, particularly in high-risk sectors, and to take decisive measures against taxpayers involved in persistent non-compliance.

The FBR has reaffirmed that all enforcement actions are being carried out strictly in accordance with the law, ensuring due process and transparency, with the objective of safeguarding government revenue and maintaining a level playing field for compliant taxpayers.

The Board further reiterated its commitment to encouraging voluntary compliance, while continuing strict enforcement against willful non-compliance and violations of tax laws.