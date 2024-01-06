FBR restructuring on agenda to improve governance, efficiency, effectiveness

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP): The Finance Ministry said here on Saturday that restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was on the government’s agenda to improve its governance, efficiency and effectiveness.

The ministry in a press statement said, certain proposals have been prepared in line with international best practices to rationalize and streamline the functions of the FBR, strengthen the FBR policy board, and overall governance, integrity and performance of the revenue agency based on a creative oversight structure that would enhance its accountability to the state and clients.

The creation of specialized administrative structures will be accompanied by better delegation & accountability of administration, it added.

According to the statement, an institutional mechanism is being considered to establish a Tax policy group with the right expertise and analytical capability to facilitate rationalization of the tax regime emphasizing fairness and equity in the tax regime.

These proposals have been prepared by the government after months of deliberation and consultation with experts, academics, and senior leadership of FBR and its members.

However, these proposals do not include any item relating to the downsizing of the workforce or any outside interference in the administrative matters of Customs or Inland Revenue service by any other agency and ministry, the ministry clarified.

Reports carried by digital media on the restructuring of the FBR misrepresent the objective and scope of reforms that are much needed to lift the tax-to-GDP ratio, while ensuring a level playing in burden sharing and allowing for tax and investment facilities.