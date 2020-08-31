FBR initiates inquiry against 79 officers on corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday announced that the board initiated inquiry against 76 officers from different grade on corruption charges to ensure accountability and transparency in the institution.

The officers from 17 to 20 grades have been facing corruption charges on different complaints received by FBR from July this year, Member FBR Administration, Bakhtiar Muhammad informed media persons here during a press conference about Integrity Management Initiative.

Bakhtiar was accompanied by FBR Member Human Resource Management (HRM), Hafiz Muhammad Ali Indhar and member Taxpayer Audit and Spokesman of FBR, Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi.

He that since July 17, the board conducted inquiry against 76 officers of Customs and Inland Revenue Services (IRS) while 10 officers were dismissed amongst them on the charge of corruption.

Bakhtiar Muhammad said that FBR had intensified action against irregularity, corruption and inefficiency and suspended ten more officers.

The member administration informed that FBR also completed the inquiry against 2 officers of grade 20 on corruption charges and sent their report to the Prime Minister Office for further action.

He said that FBR also initiated the inquiry against one officer of grade 21, adding “We are in process of finding facts against him on the same charge of corruption.”

He said, before July 1 of this year, inquiry was started against the 37 officer for same charges. He said the new team of FBR was looking on these cases under the leadership of new chairman FBR ,Muhammad Javed Ghani to maintain accountability and transparency in the prime national institution of the country.

The member administration said that significant progress could be witnessed in fight against the corruption in FBR, adding there would be no tolerance for corruption in the board.

While briefing on complaint procedure of FBR, he said that FBR had received complaints on corruption and other cases through different means including general mails, website, social media and online complaint system.

He said that “We are also receiving complaint from Prime Minster complaint Cell as well and even the institution attends anonymous complaints for maintaining transparency.”

He said that earlier, the complaints of corruption and other charges was received through different wings of FBR, however, these were now received through an Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU).

The member administration said the Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU) had been established in FBR to address the complaints of the taxpayers against any employee.

The complainant could send his complaint through telephone, e-mail and letter which would be scrutinized and investigated by senior officers, he added.

He said that FBR would continue to put its efforts to raise revenue for the government and strive to achieve the objectives of the organization at all costs.

The member FBR said the image of the organization will be raised and the perception of the taxpayers and people about the organization will be improved so that the taxpayers’ can pay their due taxes in time without any hesitation and suspicion thinking that their paid taxed would be utilized on the progress of the country and welfare of the people.