FBR hails SC’s decision on confiscation of vehicle for transporting smuggle goods

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue has hailed the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision on confiscation of a vehicle used for transporting smuggled goods.

The Federal Board of Revenue has welcomed the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision on the applicability of SRO 499(I)/2009, as amended through SRO 1619(I)/2024, in a landmark judgment in CPLA No. 3886/2025, Taj Muhammad vs. Collector Customs Enforcement, Peshawar, reaffirming the confiscation of a vehicle used for transporting smuggled goods, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

The ruling significantly strengthens the legal framework available to Pakistan Customs for curbing the misuse of vehicles in smuggling activities.

The judgment provides long-awaited clarity on the enforcement powers of Pakistan Customs and is expected to bolster anti-smuggling operations nationwide.

As a result of the Apex Court’s decision, Customs formations across the country have been cleared to dispose of more than 1,000 seized or confiscated vehicles through public auction.

The auction of these vehicles is projected to generate over Rs. 8 billion, contributing directly to the national exchequer.

This timely and judicious verdict will deter habitual smugglers and facilitate the expeditious disposal of stuck-up vehicles under Section 157 of the Customs Act, 1969.

The strengthened enforcement mechanism will further ensure improved revenue generation and more effective anti-smuggling operation across the country.