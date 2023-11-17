FBR establishes District Tax Offices across country to broaden tax base

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): As part of restructuring measures, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established 145 District Tax Offices to bring 1.5 to 2 million new taxpayers into the tax net till June, 2024.

The Prime Minister had stressed the importance of revenue and increasing the existing number of tax filers during recent meetings, according to press statement issued by FBR here Friday,.

The board on Friday notified the establishment of these offices, a new initiative that will help broadening the tax base and ultimately raising tax-to-GDP ratio to a desired level.These offices would be headed by District Tax Officers entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing Income Tax Returns from non-filers and stop-filers.

Establishment of these offices heralds a new chapter that would expand tax net to fill a critical tax gap on the path to bring all potential taxpayers into the tax net, the statement said.

These new offices would be headed by dedicated Inland Revenue Officers in BS-17/18 which would obtain and utilize third party data acquired from multiple departments and agencies that hold critical information regarding investment in assets and incurring of huge expenditures by potential taxpayers who till now have managed to escape and stayed away from the taxation system including registration and filing of tax returns.

One of the tools to be utilized for this purpose would be invoking recently introduced section 114B in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 which authorizes the department to disconnect utility connections including electricity and gas connections and blocking of mobile SIMS, if return is not filed in response to notices issued.

Federal government is committed to utilize all measures and provide assistance to FBR, it added.

A new Documentation Law is also being introduced to obligate various agencies / departments to provide data to Federal Board of Revenue through automated common transmission system.

Collaboration and assistance from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has also been sought. Chairman NADRA has assured Federal Board of Revenue for its assistance for widening of tax base through Data Integration.

The initiative would not only strengthen FBR capacity to enforce tax laws but will also facilitate taxpayers in filing tax returns by establishing dedicated offices, the statement added.