FBR collects Rs6,710 billion,  revenues grew by 30% in 9 months

During the period from July-March, 2023-24, the FBR had collected Rs6,710 billion against as compared the set targets of Rs6,707 billion for the first nine months, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Meanwhile, the FBR had also cleared refunds amounting to Rs369 billion were as compared to Rs254 billion issued during the same period last year, it added.

FBR continues to register 30% growth in revenue collection as compared to the first nine months of previous financial year.

During the month of March, 2024, FBR had collected the assigned target of Rs879 billion, and refunds amounting to Rs67 billion were issued as compared to Rs22 billion issued in March, 2023.