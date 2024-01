ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 5,150 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2023-24 against the target of Rs 5,115 billion.

According to the FBR official Twitter handle, the board has collected Rs 3,973 billion during the corresponding months of the previous year.

During January 2024, FBR collected Rs 681 billion against Rs 545 billion collected during January 2023.