FAISALABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Wheat growers have been advised to take extraordinary care to their crops
as rust (Kungi) attack was observed in different parts of the province.
A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Tuesday
that rust (Kungi) was very injurious fungal disease and its attack was witnessed
on wheat crops in Rawalpindi, Narowal, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan,
Rajanpur and other areas.
Therefore, farmers should ensure a thorough and repeated scouting of their fields
and take appropriate steps to save their wheat crops from rust attack as it could
also cause colossal loss in case of negligence or lethargy of the growers.
Farmers should also consult the agriculture experts who were available at all
agriculture offices and use appropriate fungicides in case of rust attack before
its damage be severe in the field, he advised.
Farmers warned against wheat rust
FAISALABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Wheat growers have been advised to take extraordinary care to their crops