Fan exports increase 41.47% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 41.47 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $25.462 million during July-April (2020-21) as against the exports of US $17.998 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 41.47 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 52.42 percent by going up from 1,053,000 to 1,605,000, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan increased by 230.91 percent during the month of April 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during April 2021 were recorded at US $ 4.272 million against the exports of US $1.291 million in April 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan rose by 1.42 percent during April 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 4.212 million in March 2021, the PBS data revealed.