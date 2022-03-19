Faisalabad ready to lead national economy: Razak Dawood

FAISALABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Saturday that Faisalabad was ready to lead the national economy with phenomenal growth in conventionaland emerging industrial sectors after excelling in the field of textiles.

Addressing the first session of 2nd-day of the Pakistan Economic Conference (PEC) 2022,

he appreciated the dynamism and entrepreneurship of the city and said that it was filled with

the monotonous sound of “Khat, Khat” of power looms in 60s when he had visited this city

first time.

However, when he revisited Faisalabad in 2019, the industrial sector was facing closure but

due to viable policies of the government, the city regained a new momentum as industrial sector

was working with full capacity and most of units were not getting skilled workers, he added.

He said that now another era of progress and prosperity was knocking at its doorsteps as

business community was now contemplating to switch over to agriculture, IT, online businesses

and a long chain of other sectors instead of depending on the textile alone.

He was optimistic that the city would make a phenomenal progress because of its inherent

dynamism as the people of the city had innovative ideas and skills to excel in any field.

He also quoted Sialkot which had developed its own airport and said that Faisalabad would

also undertake mega development projects from its own resources.

Commenting on the industrial growth, he said that people were ready to switch over from

trading to the manufacturing which would encourage exports.

“We should not restrict our exports to the regional level but introduce our products throughout

the world particularly in the untapped global markets”, he added.

He said that Pakistan had inked Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan

which would provide access to Pakistani exporters to a huge market of 72 million individuals

in landlocked Central Asian states.

He said that air-link would also be established very soon between Lahore and Uzbekistan and

hoped that this arrangement would facilitate business community to export hundreds of traditional

and non-traditional items to these countries.

He also quoted an exhibition of Pakistani products organized in Nairobi and said that people

of this region were impressed with the competitiveness and quality of Pakistani products and

it would open new avenues for Pakistani exporters.

“Our economic sovereignty is directly linked with exports and hence our business community

must spread throughout the globe to achieve this object”, he added.

He also underlined the importance of female entrepreneurs and said that Pakistan could not

make progress by isolating them from the national economy.

He also acknowledged the importance of IT sector and said that it had recorded 47 percent

record growth during this year.

“This sector is totally tax-free and our youth must exploit its potentiality not only to earn profit

for them but also fetch precious foreign exchange for the country without any major investment”,

he added.

He said that target of IT exports had been fixed at 3.7 billion dollars and hoped that it would be

achieved very easily because of the keen interests taken by our young start-ups in this field.

He appreciated the excellent arrangements made by the organizers of Pakistan Economic

Conference and also photographed with them.

Later, he had a series of meetings with the office bearers of different trade organizations

and assured to resolve their genuine issues on top priority basis.

Earlier, a complete session on IT was held. The moderator of this session was Dr Rizwan

Khan CTO BizTech Consulting Vietnam while keynote speaker was Veqarul Islam Chief Executive

Officer (CEO) Jaffar Business Systems.

Among its speakers and panelists include Zia Khan Chief Operating Officer PIAIC, Badar

Khushnood Cofounder Fishry.com, Ex-Google, Facebook & Twitter Consultant, Ahmad Manzoor

Founder & CEO Pakistan Blockchain Institute & AnZ Technologies, Mr. Noman Chandna Director

& Co-Founder Rholab, Asanbuy.pk & xUnilever and Ms. Javaria Siddique Freelancer, Voice-over

artist, Animator, Entrepreneur & YouTuber.