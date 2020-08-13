Extended Kamyab Jawan Programme a milestone: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday termed the extended Kamyab Jawan programme as an important milestone for promotion of businesses and job creation.

In a tweet, he said that the government has launched expanded Kamyab Jawan program to promote small businesses and employment.

He said the per applicant maximum limit of loans has been increased from Rs5 million to Rs25 million while the number of participating banks has also been increased from 3 to 21.

The advisor said that the initiative would generate hundreds of thousands of jobs.

