Tuesday, December 2, 2025
HomeBusinessExports reach $12.844 bln in 5 months
Business

Exports reach $12.844 bln in 5 months

1
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The country’s merchandise exports reached to $12.844 billion during the first five months (July–November) of the current fiscal year (2025–26), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday.
Accoring to the PBS data, the exports showed a decline of 6.39 percent when compared to exports of $13.721 billion during July–November of last fiscal year (2024–25).
On the other hand, imports into the country increased by 13.26 percent, rising from $24.998 billion last year to $28.313 billion during July–November (2025–26).
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first five months was recorded at $15.469 billion against the deficit of $11.277 billion last year, showing an increase of 37.17 percent.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in November 2025 decreased by 15.35 percent to $2.398 billion compared to $2.833 billion in November 2024. The imports, however, witnessed an increase of 5.42 percent, rising from $4.983 billion to $5.253 billion during the same period.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country decreased by 15.80 percent when compared to $2.848 billion during October 2025. The imports also decreased by 13.70 percent compared to $6.087 billion in October 2025, PBS reported.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan