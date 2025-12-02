Exports reach $12.844 bln in 5 months

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The country’s merchandise exports reached to $12.844 billion during the first five months (July–November) of the current fiscal year (2025–26), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday.

Accoring to the PBS data, the exports showed a decline of 6.39 percent when compared to exports of $13.721 billion during July–November of last fiscal year (2024–25).

On the other hand, imports into the country increased by 13.26 percent, rising from $24.998 billion last year to $28.313 billion during July–November (2025–26).

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first five months was recorded at $15.469 billion against the deficit of $11.277 billion last year, showing an increase of 37.17 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in November 2025 decreased by 15.35 percent to $2.398 billion compared to $2.833 billion in November 2024. The imports, however, witnessed an increase of 5.42 percent, rising from $4.983 billion to $5.253 billion during the same period.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country decreased by 15.80 percent when compared to $2.848 billion during October 2025. The imports also decreased by 13.70 percent compared to $6.087 billion in October 2025, PBS reported.