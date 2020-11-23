ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The exports from the country, in rupee term, increased by 5.98 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July–October (2020-21) were recorded at Rs1,254,813 million as against the exports of Rs1,183,957 million during July-October (2019-20), according to provisional figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 8.77 percent during the month of October as compared to the same month of last year. The exports in October 2020 amounted to Rs.342,539 million against the exports of Rs314,928 million in October 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports in October 2020 increased by 9.43 percent when compared to the exports of Rs. 313,019 million in September, 2020, the data revealed.

The main commodities of export during October, 2020 were knitwear (Rs52,549 million), bed wear (Rs 40,386 million), readymade garments (Rs 40,045 million), cotton cloth (Rs 27,321 million), rice (Rs 14,879 million), towels (Rs12,804 million), madeup articles excluding towels & bedwear (Rs11,099 million), cotton yarn (Rs 9,744 million), basmati rice (Rs 7,807 million) and Fish & fish preparations (Rs 7,090 million).

On the other hand, Imports during July–October ( 2020-21) totaled Rs2,517,363 million as against Rs2,397,880 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 4.98 percent

Imports during October, 2020 amounted to Rs 636,036 million as against Rs 712,600 million in September, 2020 and Rs 631,908 million during October 2019 showing a decrease of 10.74 percent over September, 2020 but an increase of 0.65 percent over October 2019.

The main commodities of imports during October, 2020 were petroleum products (Rs 62,095 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs 36,771 million), petroleum crude (Rs30,447 million), plastic materials (Rs 30,291 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs 26,008 million), iron & steel (Rs24,591 million), wheat unmillied (Rs18,614 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs14,907 million), sugar (Rs14,412 million) and palm oil (Rs 13,668 million).