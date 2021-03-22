Exports increase 8.74pc to Rs2.651 trillion in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The exports from Pakistan in rupee term increased by 8.74 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at Rs2,651,474 million as against Rs. 2,438,365 million during July-February (2019-20), showing an increase of 8.74 percent, according to provisional data of PBS.

The exports from Pakistan during February, 2021 amounted to Rs. 329,116 million as compared with Rs. 343,612 million in January, 2021 and Rs329,588 million during February, 2020, showing a decrease of 4.22 percent over January, 2021 and of 0.14 percent over February, 2020.

Main commodities of exports during February, 2021 were knitwear (Rs. 46,464 million), readymade garments (Rs. 37,945 million), bed-wear (Rs. 32,363 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 23,705 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 19,137 million), rice others (Rs. 18,391 million), towels (Rs.12,329 million), Basmati rice (Rs. 10,298 million), madeup articles, excluding towels and bed-wear (Rs.9,406 million) and fruits (Rs. 8,433 million).

On the other hand, the imports during July–February (2020 – 2021) totaled Rs. 5,503,675 million as against Rs. 4,910,451 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 12.08 percent.

The imports into Pakistan during February, 2021 amounted to Rs. 735,609 million as against Rs. 771,939 million in January, 2021 and Rs. 642,896 million during February 2020, showing a decrease of 4.71 percent over January, 2021 but an increase of 14.42 percent over February 2020.

The main commodities of imports during February, 2021 were petroleum products (Rs. 53,679 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 35,733 million), palm oil (Rs. 34,619 million), petroleum crude (Rs.33,659 million), plastic materials(Rs. 31,810 million), power

generating machinery (Rs.31,569 million), mobile phone (Rs.27,979 million), raw cotton (Rs.24,683 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs. 23,709 million) and electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs.23,366 million).