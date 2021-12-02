Exports grow by 26.68% to $12.3bn in five months of FY22

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 26.68 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Thursday.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $12.344 billion during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $9.744 billion recorded during July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 26.68 percent.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 69.17 percent by growing from $19.468 billion last year to $32.934 billion in July-October (2021-22).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $20.590 billion, showing an increase of 111.74 percent over the deficit of $9.724 billion recorded during July-October (2020-21), the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 32.84 percent during November 2021 as compared to the exports of same month of last year.

The exports during November 2021 were recorded at $2.884 billion against the exports of $2.171 billion November 2020, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from $4.292 billion in November 2021 to $7.847 billion November 2020, showing growth of 82.83 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed positive growth of 17.04 percent during November 2021 as compared to the exports of $2.464 billion recorded during October 2021.

Likewise, the imports into the country during November 2021 witnessed 23.15 percent growth as compared to the imports of $6.372 billion in October 2021, according to the PBS data.