Exports grow by 25.88% to $20.547 bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.88 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country were recorded at $20.547 billion during July-February (2021-22) against the exports of $16.323 billion recorded during July-February (2020-21), showing growth of 25.88 percent.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 55.08 percent by growing from $33.858 billion last year to $52.506 billion in July-February (2021-22).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $31.959 billion, showing an increase of 82.26 percent over the deficit of $17.535 billion recorded during July-February (2020-21), the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 35.78 percent during February 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports during February 2022 were recorded at $2.808 billion against the exports of $2.068 billion in February 2020, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from $4.601 billion in February 2021 to $5.903 billion in February 2022, showing growth of 28.30 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed positive growth of 7.42 percent during February 2022 as compared to the exports of $2.614 billion recorded during January 2022.

On the other hand, the imports into the country during February 2022 witnessed decline of 2.28 percent as compared to the imports of $6.041 billion in January 2022, according to the PBS data.