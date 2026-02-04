Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Exporters' customs problems reviewed at SCCI

3
SIALKOT, Feb 04 (APP):A joint meeting of the Departmental Committee on Customs / Sales Tax / PRA and Dry Port / Shipping / Airport / Railway / Transportation was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The session was chaired by SCCI President Syed Ehtesham Mazhar.
The meeting reviewed various Customs-related issues being faced by exporters and discussed practical measures to address procedural and operational challenges affecting trade activities.
Participants decided to prepare and submit a comprehensive proposal to the Collector of Customs highlighting the concerns and suggested solutions. It was further resolved that a delegation from SCCI would soon visit the Collectorate to seek prompt resolution of the issues and facilitate smoother export operations.
