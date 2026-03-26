Export of sports goods increase by 13.26%

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): The exports of sports goods from the country did increase by 13.26 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2025-26) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $282.69 million during July-February (2025-26) as against $249.59 million in July-February (2024-25), according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) available with APP.

The growth in exports is largely attributed to consistent government policies aimed at promoting export-oriented industries, along with incentives, facilitation measures, and improved access to international markets.

Enhanced focus on product quality, compliance with international standards, and innovation has further strengthened the position of Pakistani sports goods globally.

Among sports products, exports of footballs rose significantly by 18.98 percent, increasing from $147.17 million last year to $175.09 million during the current year. The strong performance of football exports reflects Pakistan’s established reputation for producing high-quality, hand-stitched balls that meet international specifications.

However, exports of gloves declined by 9.19 percent, falling from $43.37 million last year to $39.38 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed. The decline is attributed to shifting demand patterns and increased competition in international markets.

Likewise, exports of all other sports goods increased by 15.51 percent to $68.22 million from $59.06 million last year, indicating diversification in the product base and growing acceptance of Pakistani products abroad.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, sports goods exports increased by 6.60 percent in February 2026 compared to the same month last year. The exports were recorded at $33.25 million in February 2026 against $31.19 million in February 2025.

During the month, exports of footballs and other sports products increased by 9.43 percent and 13.35 percent, respectively, while gloves exports decreased by 13.22 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, sports goods exports decreased by 20.15 percent in February 2026 compared to $41.64 million in January 2026, mainly due to seasonal trends and shipment adjustments, according to PBS data.