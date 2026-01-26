Export of sport goods increases 11.10% to $207.803 mln

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 11.10 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year (2025-26) as compared to the export of corresponding half of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth US$ 207.803 million during July-December (2025-26) as opposed to the export of US$ 187.049 million during July-December (2024-25), showing a growth of 11.10 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 17.20 percent, surging from US$ 111.520 million last year to US$ 130.701 million during the current year.

The gloves export, however, decreased by 13.70 percent, declining from US$ 32.598 million last year to US$ 28.131 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods surged by 14.07 percent to US$ 48.971 million from US$ 42.931 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed a decrease of 11.74 percent in December 2025 as opposed to the export same month last year.

The sports goods exports in December 2025 were recorded at US$ 28.469 million against exports of US$ 32.256 million in December 2024.

During the month, the export of footballs and gloves decreased by 12.98 and 30.73 percent respectively, and all other sports products witnessed an increase of 5.65 percent.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 10.06 percent during December 2025, in contrast to the exports of US$ 31.562 million in November 2025, the PBS data revealed.