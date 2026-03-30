Export of footwear rise 4.23% to $ 131.753 mln

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):The export of footwear from the country witnessed an increase of 4.23 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2025-26) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The country exported footwear worth US$ 131.753 million during July-February 2025-26 as opposed to the export of US$ 126.405 million during July-February 2024-25, showing growth of 4.23 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear witnessed a nominal decline of 1.50 percent, from US$ 98.120 million to US$ 96.646 million during the months under review.

The exports of canvas footwear also decreased by 50.15 percent by going down from US$ 1.985 million last year to US$ 0.990 million, the PBS data revealed.

However, the exports of all other footwear rose by 29.72 percent to US$ 34.117 million from US$ 26.300 million in the same months last year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports increased by 8.89 percent during the month of February 2026 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during February 2026 were recorded at $18.483 million against the export of $16.974 million in February 2025.

During the period under review, the export of leather and all other footwear appreciated by 5.77 and 18.32 percent, respectively. However, the export of canvas footwear dipped 23.65 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear commodities went down by 10.52 percent during February 2026 as compared to the exports of $20.656 million in January 2026, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of leather and all other footwear products decreased by 9.73 and 13.64 percent respectively. In addition the export of canvas footwear rose by 217.35 percent.