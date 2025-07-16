Export-led economy imperative for national economic growth: Qaiser Sheikh

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday said that an export-led economy is imperative for national sustainable economic growth.

He emphasized that the PM’s vision is to increase Pakistani exports, and to achieve this, joint ventures with foreign business communities are being prioritized,said a press release issued here.

The Minister expressed his pleasure at seeing the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) platform promoting young entrepreneurs.

He shared these views while addressing a ceremony on “Digital Transformation in Trade” held at FPCCI, organized in collaboration with Digital Essentials Pakistan.

The event was attended by Muhammad Ashraf, Executive Director Ministry of Commerce; Tariq Jadon, Vice President FPCCI; Zaki Ejaz; Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman Capital Office; Malik Sohail, Chairman Coordination; Syed Zulfiqar Haider, Commonwealth Ambassador; Tahir Rashid, Convener FPCCI Import and Export Committee; Lubna Ali, Chief Executive Digital Essentials Pakistan; and others.

André Mahaja, President of the Madagascar International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced that they are going to joint venture with FPCCI to enhance trade cooperation.

He stated that the Madagascar Chamber is bringing up to $100 million in investment to Pakistan in areas such as business, agricultural agro-processing, mines and minerals, infrastructure development, logistics, and trade facilitation.

Lubna Ali, Chief Executive of Digital Essentials Pakistan, highlighted the critical importance of women’s participation and encouragement in trade. She emphasized that digitalizing trade would attract more women to the sector.

She noted that less than one percent of women in Pakistan are involved in trade, compared to up to thirty percent globally.

Therefore, she urged for government-level awareness campaigns regarding women’s participation in business and for special investment provisions for women in trade.