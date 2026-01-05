Export growth essential for economic revival: FPCCI

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 05 (APP):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh has emphasized that increasing exports is imperative for the improvement and stabilization of national economy.

He was addressing a “Roundtable Conference on Identifying a Roadmap for Enhancing Exports” organized here at the FPCCI Regional Office on Monday. The conference witnessed active participation from the country’s business community, industrialists and trade leaders.

The event was attended by Federal Secretary for Industries and Production Saif Anjum and Federal Secretary for Commerce Jawad Paul, while Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Aamir Muhyuddin joined the conference online.

Atif Ikram Sheikh urged the government to introduce comprehensive reforms in tax policy, reduce energy prices and bring the interest rate down to a single digit for enhancing export competitiveness.

He stated that the roundtable conference is a significant initiative aimed at strengthening effective communication and mutual cooperation between the government and the business community, which will play a vital role in promoting national exports.

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI Vice President Zaki Aijaz stressed that high energy costs, excessive taxation, and elevated interest rates must be reduced to support industrial growth and exports. He presented a series of proposals and recommendations focusing on increasing exports, lowering the cost of production, stabilizing energy prices, reforming the tax system, enhancing trade facilitation, and improving access to new international markets.

The participants of the conference underlined that sustainable growth in exports requires continuity in government policies, industry-friendly measures, and close consultation with the private sector.

The federal secretaries welcomed the proposals put forward by the business community and assured that these recommendations would be taken up at relevant forums for consideration and inclusion in policy-making.