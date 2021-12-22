Expo 2020; Pakistan Pavilion in UAE received 550,000 visitors: Razak

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): The Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Pavilion at United Arab Emirates during Expo 2020 Dubai has so far received 550,000 visitors since its opening.



During this exciting journey, around 100 business and thematic events and daily cultural performances representing different regions of Pakistan were held; the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.



In order to boost tourism, a new campaign was launched using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the visitors to connect with tour operators in Pakistan to plan their visits, he said.



The Adviser said that Pakistan Pavilion will continue to provide the impetus to our tourism, business opportunities and, above all, the brand image of our beloved country.