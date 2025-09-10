Ethiopian embassy celebrates Enkutatash, GERD Inauguration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has hosted a grand reception in the Federal Capital Islamabad to celebrate the Ethiopian New Year (Enkutatash) 2018, inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), and Unity Day.

A large presence from Pakistan close to 500 including higher officials in the commemoration ceremony was a true reflection of the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate was the chief guest while Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Defence and Aviation attended as the guest of honor.

Among the distinguished guests were Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Federal Minister for Culture and Heritage, Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary (Africa), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and Murtaza Solangi, Spokesperson for President.

Ambassadors, diplomatic corps members, government officials, Parliamentarians, media, think tanks’ heads and members of the Ethiopian diaspora were also in attendance.

In his address, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ethiopia’s Special Envoy and Ambassador to Pakistan, extended New Year greetings, explaining about Ethiopia’s unique calendar system, with 13 months.

“By attending today gathering, all of us in this room got seven years younger, because Ethiopia is celebrating the start of 2018 today,” he added.

The Ambassador emphasized that Enkutatash symbolizes hope and optimism. He also spoke on Ethiopia’s rich heritage as the origin of humankind and coffee, highlighting its history of religious harmony, diverse culture and tourism.

He also noted Ethiopia’s role in pan-Africanism and regional integration. He further detailed the Medemer philosophy of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed which stressed on synergizing all resources.

“This philosophy is the driving force behind Ethiopia’s political, economic, social and legal reforms since 2018, which have contributed to its economic growth,” he said while describing the inauguration of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as a powerful manifestation of Medemer.

The GERD is entirely financed by Ethiopians, he said, adding the dam would not significantly harm any downstream countries, underscoring Ethiopia’s dedication to equitable and reasonable water utilization for regional energy connectivity.

He reaffirmed the friendly relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan and noted growing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange, climate change, peace and security.

The Honorable Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Ethiopia share centuries-old trade and cultural linkages, which are being reinvigorated under Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy.

He further stated that both Pakistan and Ethiopia share the same objectives: ensuring peace, prosperity, and dignity for every citizen. Looking ahead, he expressed hope for closer partnerships in renewable energy, agricultural innovation, and parliamentary exchanges.

He paid tribute to Ethiopia’s remarkable achievements and stressed that both countries can pave the way for prosperity by wisely utilizing their shared resources.

“The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is not merely a structure of concrete and steel — it is a symbol of Ethiopia’s determination, collective vision, and progress,” he said while felicitating the Ethiopia on the GERD inauguration.