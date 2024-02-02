Ethiopian delegation called on Caretaker Federal Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP): An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Fiscal Policy and Public Finance Dr Eyob Tekalign Tolina Friday called on Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.

The Finance Minister welcomed the delegation on their visit to Pakistan and said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Ethiopia including trade and economic relations.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar briefed the delegates on the latest economic developments, fiscal policy adjustments, and tax reforms undertaken by the Caretaker government.

The delegation was greatly impressed by Pakistan’s effective resolution of economic challenges and expressed their keen interest in learning from the country’s experiences.

The admiration stemmed from Pakistan’s successful emergence from economic difficulties, making it a source of valuable insights for others seeking to navigate similar issues.

This interest underscored a global recognition of Pakistan’s experience as a valuable lesson in economic recovery.

The meeting was attended by Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmed, FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana and Secretary Finance Imdad Bosal.