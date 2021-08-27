Enhanced coop between Pakistan, Qatar beneficial for both countries people: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan would further strengthened in different fields, which would be mutually beneficial for the people of both the countries.

Talking to Qatar Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, he said Pakistan had immense agricultural capacity which could allow to increase its exports.

Both the sides also discussed scope of agricultural trade between the two countries.

Fakhar Imam said cooperation amongst countries at every level needed to be increased if the world wanted to move towards sustainable and nature friendly development.

He further stressed that the future was in the hands of the youth and hence their quality of education needed to be at par excellence.

Fakhar welcomed and appreciated 10 fully covered scholarships offered by Qatar to the Pakistani students.

The ambassador on behalf of Ministry of Municipality and Environment Qatar extended an invitation to Fakhar Imam to attend the “Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha”.

He said the motto of the summit was “Green Desert, Better Environment”.

He said the aim of the exhibition was to inspire, encourage and benefit participating countries with innovative solutions to reduce desertification.