Engro Fertilizers releases first-ever sustainability report

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has released its first-ever Sustainability Report to highlight the Company’s progress toward environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance (ESG) goals.

The comprehensive sustainability report is based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and has been externally validated by an independent certification agency. The report details how the core values and governance model of Engro Fertilizers incorporate sustainable practices into its day-to-day operations, thus, ensuring a sustainable future.

Key highlights of the report include prioritization of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address education, healthcare, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, responsible consumption and production, climate action and forging partnerships for the realization of SDGs.

It also took initiatives to lead the agri-industry towards holistic digitization and innovation, ranging from customer and vendor support to digital payment solutions, including online ordering and payments.

The report also highlighted key measures taken by the company which include safeguarding the interests of farmers and national food security through farmer education, free of cost soil testing and timely product delivery through an extensive distribution network of more than 100 warehouses and 4,000 dealers across the country.

The Company also recognized as “Industry Stewardship Champion” by the International Fertilizers Association (IFA) for efficient operations and minimizing environmental footprint through DuPont world-class environment management systems, solarization of all warehouses.

Engro Fertilizers continued to make significant headway in its efforts to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. In 2021, women made up 15 percent of new hires, with placements in unconventional roles as trade apprentices, graduate trainee engineers, workshop supervisors, warehouse in-charges and field-sales. The Company secured the first runner up position in the category of “Leadership Commitment” at the prestigious UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards.

It was also recognized for its diverse and inclusive workplace culture at the CFA Society Pakistan Annual Excellence Awards 2021 and the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) Conference and Awards 2021 by winning ten awards in different categories, including being named as the ‘Most Inclusive Organization’ of Pakistan.

Ghias Khan, President & CEO, Engro Corporation, stated, “Engro Fertilizers sustainability report speaks to the company’s commitment towards building a sustainable future for its stakeholders through robust core values and a governance model that helps incorporate sustainable practices in its day-to-day operations. As one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, it is our duty to work towards the environmental, social, and economic health of the communities we work with and operate in.

He reiterated that, “For over five decades, Engro Fertilizers has worked diligently towards an equitable and prosperous Pakistan, with our efforts focused on food security, farmer literacy & financial inclusion, managing our carbon footprint, responsibly disposing waste, as well as education and health. I hope this report will help you gain an understanding of our sustainability efforts but more importantly be a catalyst for change across various sectors and industries. We will continue to view our businesses through the lens of sustainability so that generations to come may have a safe and bright future.”