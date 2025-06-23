Empowering women a must for economic uplift: PFC

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 23 (APP):Women empowerment is of immense significance in the global economy, including Pakistan, as it has far-reaching implications on various aspects of economic growth, development, and sustainability.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this while addressing a summer internship orientation programme 2025 organised under the aegis of Chenone Interiors here on Monday.

The CEO was of the view that ensuring empowered and equal opportunities to women, can lead to several positive outcomes which benefit not only women but also society and the

overall economy.

He said gender equality and women’s empowerment were strongly associated with increased economic growth and productivity.

“If given access to economic opportunities, the women can contribute effectively to the labour force; driving innovation and entrepreneurship; and increasing the overall output and productivity of a country,” he remarked.

Kashif Ashfaq said empowering women in the workplace and promoting gender diversity fosters a more inclusive and creative work environment. Diverse teams are more likely to generate innovative solutions and adapt to changing market demands, leading to enhanced business performance and competitiveness, he added.

On the occasion, the company’s General Manager (Interiors) Ms Maria Tauqir said, by empowering women, societies tap into a previously underutilized talent pool while skill development programmes targeting women can help unlock their potential and expertise, contributing to a more skilled and capable workforce.

He said empowering women economically can lift families and communities out of poverty.

She stressed the need for actively engaging women in decision-making processes and giving them access to resources and opportunities, so that the societies become more peaceful and cohesive.