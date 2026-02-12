Emerging economies must play greater role in global governance: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has emphasized that emerging markets and developing economies must assume a more prominent role in shaping global economic governance, reflecting their growing contribution to global growth and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In an interview with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) during his participation in the second edition of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, the Finance Minister highlighted the importance of collective dialogue and coordinated policy responses in an increasingly complex global environment, said a release issued here on Thursday.

Expressing appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the conference, the Minister described the forum as a timely platform for finance ministers and central bank governors to exchange perspectives amid heightened geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, and rapid technological transformation, particularly in artificial intelligence.

He noted that since the inaugural edition of the conference, the global landscape has evolved significantly, underscoring the need for structured yet open engagement among policymakers. Such platforms, he said, enable emerging economies to share lessons, align strategies, and strengthen cooperation in navigating global economic challenges.

Referring to the opening sessions of the conference, Senator Aurangzeb highlighted the growing economic weight of emerging markets and developing economies, stating that their expanding share in global output and growth must now be matched by greater influence in global decision-making processes.

He stressed that the true value of such high-level engagements lies not only in dialogue but in implementation. “It is not merely about discussions,” he noted, “but about translating deliberations into concrete policy actions and execution over the course of the year.”

The Finance Minister expressed confidence that the outcomes of the AlUla Conference would contribute to strengthening coordination among emerging economies and reinforcing their collective voice in shaping a more inclusive and resilient global economic order.