Eight roads rehabilitated, work underway on 23 ones

FAISALABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The divisional administration has accelerated road repair and rehabilitation projects across the city and completed work on eight roads while rehabilitation on 23 others continues at a fast pace.

Chairing a meeting, Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar reviewed the progress of rehabilitation project while Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Murtaza Malik briefed the participants about the ongoing road repair and carpeting projects.

He informed the meeting that carpeting and rehabilitation work had been completed on several major roads including Abdul Bari Road near Baba Bakers & Sweets in Peoples’ Colony No.1, the stretch from Markazi Jamia Masjid Gol Chowk to Kashmir Road in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sargodha Road to Yousaf Sons Pharmacy and Shah Chowk Mustafabad Road in New Civil Lines, Main Bazaar to Chowk House Major Muhammad Aslam (Retired) Street No.2 in Nasir Cheema Wala Bazaar Amin Town, the road from Main Dispensary Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic to Markazi Masjid Amin Town Nawaz Park, Government Graduate College Road and MC High School Road link streets, Jamia Masjid Bagh Wala to Usmania Masjid Siddiqia Graveyard Road in Peoples’ Colony No.2, Bara Qabristan to Farzand Hotel Crossing Madanpura and the Narwala Road stretch from Chuhar Majra to Adam Chowk and Qadirabad Chowk.

He said that completion of these roads had significantly improved travel conditions, enabling citizens to enjoy smoother, safer and more comfortable commuting facilities.

He further informed that out of the 23 additional roads currently under repair and rehabilitation, more than 75 percent work had already been completed on four roads while construction activities on the remaining roads were progressing rapidly.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that providing quality road infrastructure and comfortable travel facilities to citizens is top priority of the administration.

Under a phased program, the repair, rehabilitation and carpeting of roads would continue to improve transport infrastructure of the city and facilitate the public, he added.