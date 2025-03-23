Egyptian Ambassador greets nation on auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan on Sunday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day and wished for prosperity of the country.

In a message issued here, he said that with joy and respect, “I extend my congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its noble people, and wise leadership on the occasion of Pakistan Day.”

The Ambassador said that this historic day marks a key moment in Pakistan’s journey toward independence and unity, reflecting the determination of the Pakistani people in achieving their national goals.

On behalf of Egypt and its people, “I offer my warmest congratulations, wishing Pakistan continued success and prosperity. We are confident that the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between our nations will continue to grow” he said.

“We pray that this day remains a source of pride for the Pakistani nation and that the people of Pakistan continue their path toward progress and prosperity.”