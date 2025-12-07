Edible oil fortification imperative to combat vitamin deficiency: experts

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 07 (APP):The nutrition experts stressed the need of fortification of edible oil and said that it is imperative to combat deficiency of vitamins in the country.

They were addressing a training session on “Edible Oil Fortification Program” organized by Nutrition International in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in a local hotel.

Zonal Manager Nutrition International Muhammad Irfan briefed the participants about objectives of the training and highlighted role of the program in improving public health outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Program Manager Nutrition International Aziz-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Chiniot Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza and other experts said that edible oil fortification is a cost-effective and proven strategy for addressing widespread deficiencies of Vitamins A and D in Pakistan.

They underlined the support extended by Nutrition International in enhancing the technical capacity of oil mills and food authority staff through structured training modules, quality systems and operational guidance.

Technical expert Dr Umair Arshad Bajwa delivered detailed training on fortification, quality assurance and quality control.