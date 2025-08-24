Economy moving towards right direction: Khurram

Monday, August 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad has said that despite the challenges, national economy was showing resilience and heading towards positive direction.
“Challenges exist, but check out this interesting collection on how the world thinks about Pakistan’s economy now, which is none other than from: global raters, top surveyors, existing foreign investors and key global financial institutions”, he posted on social media site X on Sunday.
He said that International rating agencies including Fitch, S&P Global, Moody’s,and Ipsos upgraded the economic ratings of the country.
Besides, International financial institutions including International Monetary Fund, OICCI, IFC and other financial corporations has expressed that Pakistan’s economy was moving towards right direction, he added.
