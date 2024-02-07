ECNEC approves ‘Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday gave its consent for the Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project subject to approval of Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The Greater Thal Canal Project(Phase II) was also discussed, on which Government of Sindh showed its concerns,said a press release issued here.

The Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Energy and Petroleum Division Mohammad Ali, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed, Minister for Communication Maritimes and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Minister for Information and Technology Umar Saif, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Muhammad Jehanzaeb Khan, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr. Waqar Masood, Federal Secretaries, and other senior government officers of the relevant ministries.

The ECNEC directed Government of Sindh to present its views regarding techno-economic viability of Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project to CCI.

The ECNEC was briefed about the summary from Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Sehat Sahulat Program (3rd Revised)” with the submission to maintain the continuity of the said program until 30th June of this year with provision of assistance only to the population below the poverty line (less than 32.5PMT).

The forum gave approval with the directions to prepare all modalities regarding technical scope and design, financial plan, regulatory framework and other institutional arrangements for upcoming government to take decision for continuation of the project beyond June 2024.

The project of Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Establishment of Infectious Disease Laboratory (IDL)” with the total cost of Rs. 8,289.913 million was approved owing to advance level 4 lab for handling pathogens, Research and Development for indigenous virus and bacteria after COVID-19.

Another project of Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project (KP-RRD) – Asian Development Bank (ADB) Assisted” was placed for the consideration of the ECNEC at the total cost of Rs. 105,450.000 million. The forum approved the project for improved rural accessibility, connectivity and unlocking the economic and development opportunities for inhabitants of KP province.

The project of “Construction of Additional Carriageway of Torkham- Jalalabad Road Project (ACW TJRP) in the Afghanistan (2nd Revised)” was presented by Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives in detail.

The ECNEC gave approval of the project at the total cost of Rs. 17,140.622 million without FEC with the direction to complete the said project within this fiscal year.

The ECNEC was presented with the summary of “Criteria and Procedure for Incorporation of Price Adjustment Provision in the on-going contracts, August 2022(amended June 2023-modified January 2024)”. The forum gave approval to the proposed recommendations of the summary.

The Revised PC-I for the Installation of Telemetry System for Real Time Discharge Monitoring at 27 Key Sites on Indus Basin Irrigation System “(IBIS) was placed before ECNEC by Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives at a total cost of Rs. 23,834.707 million and got approved. Another Summary of Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Peshawar Northern Bypass Project (PNBP)- 32.2 Km (3rd Revised)” was also approved by ECNEC with the direction to complete before ending of this fiscal year.

The summary from Economic Affairs Division regarding “Relending of Loans to Provincial Governments Obtained by the Federal Government for Polio Eradication Program” was approved owing to the fact that three provinces have already agreed to relent the loan obtained by the Federal Government.

The provincial share of loan for repayment will be calculated by Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in consultation with respective finance and health departments.

The summary of Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Development of National Irrigation Network for Green Pakistan Initiative” was discussed in detail with the submission to Ministry of Water Resources and Provinces to allocate priority to strategic canals in accordance with National Water Policy.