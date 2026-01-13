ECC approves TSGs to support development, defence, digital initiatives

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) to support development, defence and digital initiatives.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met today at the Finance Division under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, said a release issued here.

The meeting considered a number of proposals and summaries submitted by various ministries and divisions, including requests for the grant of technical supplementary grants (TSGs), along with other important policy and administrative matters.

On two separate summaries submitted by the Defence Division, the ECC approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 2 billion for the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) in Punjab during the current financial year.

The Committee also approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 5.081 billion for defence services, covering capacity enhancement, infrastructure development, community engagement and cyber security.

The ECC decided that this amount would be released in a phased manner and that, due to its recurring nature, the related expenditure would be incorporated into the regular defence budget from the next financial year.

The ECC further considered and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 322.87 million for the provision of 15 coasters for the Directorate General of Special Education to facilitate the transport of special children enrolled at the Autism Centre of Excellence being set up in Islamabad.

The Centre is intended to cater to at least 300 children suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder by providing them with a safe and enabling learning environment.

On a summary submitted by the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, the ECC approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 800 million for the establishment of the Asan Khidmat Centre in Islamabad as a flagship, citizen-centric public service delivery initiative.

On another summary from the same Division, the Committee approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 3.7 billion for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects aimed at strengthening digital connectivity, enhancing IT infrastructure, promoting e-governance and supporting the development of the national ICT ecosystem, with a direction that the funds be appropriately deployed on the designated projects.

The ECC also took up a proposal regarding the establishment of Digital Enforcement Stations by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) along the Indus, Hub and Balochistan rivers, in line with the decision of the Prime Minister dated 19 September 2024.

Against the proposed technical supplementary grant of Rs 10 billion, the Committee approved an allocation of Rs 3 billion for the third quarter, with the remaining amount to be allocated in the fourth quarter.

A summary submitted by the Petroleum Division on the future of the Asia Petroleum Limited (APL) Pipeline was also considered.

The ECC constituted a committee comprising representatives of the Petroleum Division, Finance Division, Law and Justice Division, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) under the ambit of the National Task Force-Implementation of Reforms (Power Division) to formulate a way forward by 31 January.

The committee will negotiate the terms of the Implementation Agreement, including the Guarantee Agreement and Letter of Agreement with APL, and will also decide on the question of ownership of fuel and the alternative use of the pipeline.

Towards the conclusion of the meeting, the ECC considered a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for a technical supplementary grant of Rs 1 billion for its Film and Drama Finance Fund established under the National Film and Broadcasting Policy, 2018.

The initiative aims to strengthen Pakistan’s film and drama industry and support the country’s strategic narrative at national and international forums through responsible, high-quality screen content.

The ECC approved an allocation of Rs 700 million, with the direction that the Ministry submit a six-monthly report to the

Committee on the utilization of funds against clearly defined key performance indicators, ensuring competitive, transparent spending through the involvement of top-quality professional content producers from the industry.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik (who participated virtually), Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Division Haroon Akhtar Khan, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the concerned ministries, divisions and regulatory bodies.